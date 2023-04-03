Countries
newsaugusta county treasurer rick homes retires after 45 years
Local

Augusta County treasurer Rick Homes retires after 45 years

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Augusta County Treasurer’s office staff: Rick Homes, Nikki Marshall; top row: Sandy Losh, Angela Clontz, Jackie Nash, Donna Stephenson and Heidi Brooks. Courtesy of Augusta County.

Richard T. Homes retired March 31, 2023, after 45 years with Augusta County.

For the last 20 years, he served as county treasurer.

Homes, who began in 1978 as an assistant real estate appraiser in the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office, likes to keep it simple. He said he is most proud of getting elected to five terms as the county’s treasurer and doing his job.

Many of his stories about working for Augusta County involve changes, such as moving an office responsible for collecting more than $100 million in local revenues from doing all work on paper to electronic processes. His stories also include the names of co-workers throughout his 45 years with the county.

After his time as an appraiser, Homes became certified as a deputy Commissioner of the Revenue, and, when Treasurer Ellen Maddox retired, he ran for the treasurer’s office in 2003.

“I thought, ‘well, why not,’” Homes said. “I already knew some of the business side of the office. I’m getting support from two leaders I respect greatly. I have a good job to fall back on, in case the election doesn’t work out. There wasn’t a downside for me.”

After winning his first election to the position, Homes earned certification as a Master Governmental Treasurer, which was no small task. Classes were condensed and intense with large amounts of content and little time to prepare for exams.

Homes became emotional when asked what he will miss most about the treasurer’s office.

“I will miss everyone here. I will miss all of my staff. I will miss the people I see every day from all around the building and throughout the county. I’m not looking forward to retirement but it is what all of my physicians told me to do.”

In October 2022, Homes was severely injured in a vehicle accident near his home when his vehicle was clipped by an extra-wide farm implement being pulled by a tractor after dak.

“I feel like I need a reason to get up,” Homes said. “But I have a small farm with sheep; lambs are coming and so is summer. I’m going to keep moving and will be outside most of the time. When you have real estate, there’s always something to do.”

Regarding the department’s future, Homes said he was fortunate to have a strong and competent staff. While he was in the hospital after his accident, staff carried on through tax season.

“The majority of citizens are good people. We are fortunate in the county to have what we have — a good governing body, good employees. Augusta County is a good place to work.”

