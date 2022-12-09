Menu
news augusta county staunton man wanted after leading deputies on low speed chase
News

Augusta County: Staunton man wanted after leading deputies on low-speed chase

Chris Graham
Published:
joseph wayne thompson
Joseph Wayne Thompson. Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

A wanted Staunton man is on the lam after a low-speed police pursuit in the overnight hours early Friday.

Joseph Wayne Thompson, 30, was driving a U-Haul box truck on Parkersburg Turnpike in Augusta County when Augusta County deputies attempted a traffic stop.

Thompson, according to authorities, refused to stop, and continued toward West Beverley Street in Staunton.

As the truck exited the city and headed back toward the county, deputies were able to successfully deploy tire-deflation devices, but Thompson continued on, and eventually re-entered the city limits on Buttermilk Springs Road.

Units from the county sheriff’s office and the Staunton PD pursued Thompson until he abandoned the box truck and a female passenger on the 100 block of Miller Street at 1:23 a.m.

Thompson, according to authorities, fled on foot into a wooded area, and a search was conducted by deputies, Staunton Police, and the city K-9 unit.

At this writing, Thompson remains at large.

Sheriff’s deputies recovered property in the U-Haul truck that is believed to be property stolen in a recent burglary. At the time of the pursuit, Thompson was wanted for a probation violation out of Rockbridge County, and felony eluding charges stemming from a previous pursuit in Augusta County on Dec. 4.

Additional charges have been obtained by Augusta County deputies for felony eluding for this morning’s pursuit.

Thompson’s female passenger was released with no charges.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts can call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but my maranthoning days are over. I'm also a progressive who voted for Biden, but we need another Democrat in 2024. (Sorry, Joe, and thanks.) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

