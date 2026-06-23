Update: Tuesday, 6 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that it has safely located Shannon Joy Higgins.

First report: Tuesday, 2:31 p.m. Augusta County authorities are seeking information on the whereabouts of a Churchville woman who was reported missing on Monday.

Shannon Joy Higgins, 37, was last seen at her Churchville residence on Sunday, per a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

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