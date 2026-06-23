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UPDATED: Sheriff’s Office safely locates previously missing Churchville woman

Chris Graham
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Shannon Higgins
Shannon Joy Higgins. Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. Background: © SevenMaps/Shutterstock

Update: Tuesday, 6 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that it has safely located Shannon Joy Higgins.

First report: Tuesday, 2:31 p.m. Augusta County authorities are seeking information on the whereabouts of a Churchville woman who was reported missing on Monday.

Shannon Joy Higgins, 37, was last seen at her Churchville residence on Sunday, per a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

 

 

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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