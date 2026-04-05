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Augusta County: Rezoning request on the schedule for April 22 BOS meeting

Chris Graham
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The Augusta County Board of Supervisors has a public hearing on a rezoning request in Fishersville on its schedule for its April 22 meeting.

The request is to have the county rezone from General Agriculture and General Business to Planned Unit Development approximately 60.593 acres located southeast of the intersection of Tinkling Spring Road (Route 285) and Jefferson Highway (Route 250) in Fishersville.

The Master Plan for the project depicts connections to the proposed subdivision from First Street (Route 1301), Jefferson Highway and Orr Drive (to be upgraded to a public roadway), and includes three commercial outparcels.

The properties included in the request are located within an Urban Service Area of the Augusta County Comprehensive Plan, and are planned for Medium Density Residential and Business.

Data and information on the rezoning request are available for review in the Augusta County Community Development Office at 18 Government Center Lane, Suite 1106, Verona, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More info: (540) 245-5700www.AugustaCountyVA.gov.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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