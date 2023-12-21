Augusta County: Mount Sidney man charged in case involving stolen guns, money

An Augusta County man is in custody in connection with a string of thefts of guns and money from vehicles that began earlier this month.

Colby Grimm, 20, of Mount Sidney, faces petit larceny, grand larceny and tampering with an auto charges in the case.

According to a news release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Grimm was given a secured bond and incarcerated at the Middle River Regional Jail.

Per the release, Grimm, after the thefts, disposed of the stolen firearms in the Middle River.

The sheriff’s office and Augusta County Fire and Rescue retrieved several of the stolen firearms from the river near Verona.

ACSO is asking anyone in the Mount Sidney area who may have been the victim of a larceny from a vehicle in December to contact Investigator Reid. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number is 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at # 800-322-2017.

All residents in the Mount Sidney area are encouraged to check any video surveillance footage that they may have related to these incidents.