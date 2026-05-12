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Home Augusta County: May 7 reported stabbing incident was self-inflicted
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Augusta County: May 7 reported stabbing incident was self-inflicted

Chris Graham
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The reported stabbing from back on May 7 in Verona has now been confirmed as having been self-inflicted.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office had that update for us on Tuesday.

We’d reported back on May 8 that the sheriff’s office was saying that “no one else was in the home at the time of the stabbing,” which certainly seemed to be pointing in the direction of where we are now.

The woman, whose name has not been released, remains in stable condition and is continuing to receive medical care, according to today’s update from the ACSO.

It wasn’t made clear, but we can assume that a charge involving filing a false police report will be in the offing.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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