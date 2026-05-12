Augusta County: May 7 reported stabbing incident was self-inflicted

The reported stabbing from back on May 7 in Verona has now been confirmed as having been self-inflicted.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office had that update for us on Tuesday.

We’d reported back on May 8 that the sheriff’s office was saying that “no one else was in the home at the time of the stabbing,” which certainly seemed to be pointing in the direction of where we are now.

The woman, whose name has not been released, remains in stable condition and is continuing to receive medical care, according to today’s update from the ACSO.

It wasn’t made clear, but we can assume that a charge involving filing a false police report will be in the offing.

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