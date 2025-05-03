Home Update: Augusta County authorities locate missing 68-year-old man
Local

Update: Augusta County authorities locate missing 68-year-old man

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
Ronald Mitchell
Ronald Mitchell. Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

Update: Saturday, 1:15 p.m. Ronald Lee Mitchell has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

First report: Saturday, 10:16 a.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on April 30.

Ronald Lee Mitchell, 68, could be driving a black 2017 Chevy Silverado with Virginia tags VVK-2243.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Youngkin vetoes Right to Contraception Act: Reproductive choice remains under attack
2 Three Southwest Virginia corrections officers stabbed by MS-13 gang members
3 Albemarle County: Suspected gang-related shooting injures two adults
4 Tony Bennett-to-San Antonio not happening: Spurs name Johnson head coach
5 Clemson’s Ian Schieffelin transitioning from basketball to football

Latest News

5 Best Betting Sites For Kentucky Derby 2025 in Texas
Sports

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Colorado

Jared Oliver
How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Connecticut
Sports

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Arkansas

Jared Oliver

The most famous horse race of them all is set to take place this weekend, as the 2025 Kentucky Derby will be held at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 3rd. Residents of the state of Arkansas who want to get in on the action have a handful of different options. There are offshore sportsbooks and...

Sports

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Arizona

Jared Oliver

The 2025 Kentucky Derby is right around the corner, and the best horse racing betting apps are giving away over $5,000 in free bets for the first leg of the Triple Crown. Led by morning line favorite Journalism (+250), 20 of the top three-year-old thoroughbreds will gather at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 3rd, for...

virginia deq drought watch advisory
Government, Local, Virginia

Virginia DEQ expands drought watch advisory to 44 counties, including Augusta

Chris Graham
virginia economy
Economy, Virginia

Georgia-Pacific closing plywood plant in Emporia: 554 jobs to be lost

Chris Graham
road vdot
Local

VDOT: Road work schedules for Albemarle County, Greene County, Nelson County

Chris Graham
How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Florida
Sports

How to Bet Kentucky Derby 2025 in Alabama

David Evans

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status