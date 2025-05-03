Update: Saturday, 1:15 p.m. Ronald Lee Mitchell has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

First report: Saturday, 10:16 a.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on April 30.

Ronald Lee Mitchell, 68, could be driving a black 2017 Chevy Silverado with Virginia tags VVK-2243.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.