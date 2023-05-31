Countries
Virginia

Ashland Police lead search for 16-year-old girl reported missing on Wednesday

Chris Graham
Published date:

Kaleigh JimersonThe Ashland Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old.

Kaleigh Jimerson was reported missing on Wednesday at 2:37 p.m. She was last seen at her residence in Ashland at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. She was seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Jimerson has two nose piercings.

She possibly left home without a prescribed medication; her being without it over a long period of time causes concern for her well-being.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

