Ashland Police lead search for 16-year-old girl reported missing on Wednesday

The Ashland Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old.

Kaleigh Jimerson was reported missing on Wednesday at 2:37 p.m. She was last seen at her residence in Ashland at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. She was seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Jimerson has two nose piercings.

She possibly left home without a prescribed medication; her being without it over a long period of time causes concern for her well-being.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140.