Ashanti Alert issued for Fairfax County woman last seen on Friday morning

The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department.

Fairfax County Police are looking for Ana Maria Herrera Vargas, 57, 5’2″, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair.

She was last seen on Friday at 8 a.m. at her residence on Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church. She was last seen on foot, possibly wearing a large white coat, dark pants and white slipon Vans sneakers.

Please contact the Fairfax County Police Department with any information regarding their whereabouts at 703-691-2131.