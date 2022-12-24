Menu
State/National

Ashanti Alert issued for Fairfax County woman last seen on Friday morning

Chris Graham
Published:

herrera vargasThe Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department.

Fairfax County Police are looking for Ana Maria Herrera Vargas, 57, 5’2″, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair.

She was last seen on Friday at 8 a.m. at her residence on Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church.  She was last seen on foot, possibly wearing a large white coat, dark pants and white slipon Vans sneakers.

Please contact the Fairfax County Police Department with any information regarding their whereabouts at 703-691-2131.

 

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball's Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE's "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

