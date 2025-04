Norfolk Police have arrested a man following a shooting on Saturday on the campus of Norfolk State University.

Zakeyis A. Womack, 20, of Ringgold, was taken into custody in Reidsville, N.C., and is currently being held without bond.

The shooting was reported to police at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The victims, a pair of 22-year-old men, were taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to recover from their injuries.