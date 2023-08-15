Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
An invitation to explore, learn, connect: Happ Coffee Roasters schedules grand opening
Events, Local

An invitation to explore, learn, connect: Happ Coffee Roasters schedules grand opening

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© BillionPhotos.com – stock.adobe.com)

A new coffee shop is coming to town.

Happ Coffee Roasters aims to redefine the coffee experience in the River City with a grand opening of its roastery and café on Saturday, August 19, at 1010 E. Main St., Suite 101.

The new coffee shop will bring the intoxicating aroma of freshly roasted coffee to the old Virginia Metalcrafters building, while encompassing inclusivity, education and a transparent connection to the world of coffee.

An immersive and enriching coffee journey for the Waynesboro community is Happ’s mission. The roastery and café will be dedicated to fostering inspiration and learning, and cultivating an inviting atmosphere for coffee enthusiasts of all levels. Happ Coffee Roasters strives to be a haven where patrons can connect, unwind and enjoy the local beauty of Waynesboro.

The vision comes to life within the expansive 3,100 square-foot space at the iconic Virginia Metalcrafters building at into a 600 sq. ft. roastery/education center and a 2,500 sq. ft. café. As patrons indulge in expertly prepared coffee, they will also find themselves surrounded by the works of local artisans, fostering a spirit of collaboration and appreciation for the creative soul of Waynesboro.

“We are not just opening a roastery and cafe; we are creating a space where coffee becomes a catalyst for connection and discovery,” Co-founder Clifton Santiago said. “Our commitment to exceptional quality, social engagement, environmental responsibility, and customer transparency finds its true expression in this new space.”

A grand opening event will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 19, 2023.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Odd story: Bomb threat at Augusta County community center originated overseas?
2 Now on draft: Virginia Tech, Hardywood introduce Fightin’ Hokies Hefeweizen
3 Notebook: Is there pressure on Brent Pry at Virginia Tech heading into Year 2?
4 Where things stand with the ACC, UVA, with a Tuesday deadline looming
5 Tony Elliott: Anthony Colandrea ‘pushing’ UVA starting QB Tony Muskett

Latest News

coca-cola plant staunton
Economy, Local

Neighbor questions impact of proposed brewery at old Coca-Cola plant in Staunton

Chris Graham
delaney crawford
Sports

UVA’s Delaney Crawford making the move from QB to wideout, return game

Chris Graham

Virginia has a recent history with athletic quarterbacks getting on the field at other positions. Three-star 2022 recruit Delaney Crawford wants to add his name to the list.

court law
Local

Staunton set to begin work on new court facility project at Chestnut Hills

Rebecca Barnabi

Transformation is coming for the Chestnut Hills Shopping Center in the West End of Staunton as the city takes official ownership today.

riverheads fire ems
Local, Police

Developing: Augusta County volunteer fire, EMT members resign, impacting coverage

Chris Graham
Health, Local

Staunton and Hampton natives awarded laboratory scholarships at Augusta Health

Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia

Virginia Tech Commonwealth Cyber Initiative one of six approved by radio alliance

Rebecca Barnabi
anthony colandrea
Sports

Tony Elliott: Anthony Colandrea ‘pushing’ UVA starting QB Tony Muskett

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy