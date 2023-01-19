Countries
Amtrak moves forward with plans for new long-distance trains

Crystal Graham
amtrak trainAmtrak’s train fleet is due for an overhaul as the rail system looks to upgrade overnight and cross-country train travel in the coming decades.

As many as 10 manufacturers have submitted their ideas on replacement railcars for 14 overnight routes from coast to coast.

“Purchasing new long distance train cars will allow Amtrak to upgrade and modernize the iconic and vital overnight services that link our nation’s major regions. We are looking for new trains that improve safety, reliability, accessibility, and efficiency while offering the features our customers believe are most important to modernizing overnight train travel for the 21st century,” said Amtrak Board Chair Tony Coscia.

Last month, a Request for Information was sent to potential suppliers defining and describing the scope of Amtrak’s overnight train fleet and solicited input from manufacturers regarding the replacement of this equipment.

Later this year, Amtrak plans to take the next step by issuing a formal procurement request.

Funding for the future purchases is being provided to Amtrak through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act enacted by Congress and the Biden Administration in 2021.

“This represents the final phase in our long-term plan to replace our trains beginning with new Acela equipment and continuing with the Amtrak Airo trains announced last month,” Coscia said. “We believe in the future of our long-distance service, and we look forward to enhancing the customer experience across the Amtrak network and further supporting U.S. manufacturing.”

The existing fleet of overnight railcars has been delivered to Amtrak over the course of 40 years with the first of more than 800 cars entering service in 1979. Most of the equipment in the current fleet will approach the end of its service life after the next decade.

Last year, Amtrak ordered 125 new diesel-electric locomotives, primarily for use on long-distance routes.

Over the last two years, Amtrak has invested $580 million toward $1.75 billion in accessibility improvements at Amtrak stations, largely along these routes.

Additionally, Amtrak dedicated $28 million to refresh railcars in the current overnight fleet, aiming to bridge the future fleet’s arrival.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

