Alexandria: Police seek missing senior man with cognitive impairment

Alexandria Police are looking for D’Jean Edwards, 65, who was last seen on foot on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the area of Seminary Road in Alexandria.

Edwards is 5’11” and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He may be wearing a black shirt with blue jeans, red-white-black Converse shoes, and black coat and wool hat.

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, as determined by the investigating agency.

Please call 911 or the Alexandria Police at 703-746-4444.