VDOT contract crews will be making a repair to the guardrail near the roundabout at U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) on Thursday.

Drivers on Route 151 can expect alternating lane closures between Route 803 (Goodloe Lane) and U.S. 250.

Flagging teams will direct traffic through the work zone, tomorrow, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Approach the work area slowly and use caution while navigating the roundabout.