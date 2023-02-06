Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news albemarle county turkey farm plans expansion thanks to afid fund grant
Local

Albemarle County turkey farm plans expansion thanks to AFID fund grant

Crystal Graham
Published:
turkey farm
(© Carla – stock.adobe.com)

An Albemarle County farmer has a waiting list for ground turkey, and thanks to a state grant, will be able to offer the new product in time for the summer grilling season.

Kelly Turkeys LLC has been raising, processing and selling KellyBronze breed turkeys through direct and retail markets since 2015.

The Crozet company currently offers whole birds and bone-in breast pieces but now plans to expand into ground turkey – thanks to a $24,000 grant from the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund Infrastructure Grant Program.

The AFID fund allows the governor to make discretionary, matching grants to localities through grants that support economic development related to agriculture and forestry in Virginia.

“The grant’s going toward the equipment needed to produce ground turkey and to convert one of our coolers into a freezer,” said Kelly Turkeys owner Judd Culver. “It’s going to expedite our ability to buy the equipment and produce ground turkey. If we had to do it on our own, it’d probably be another two years before we could afford it.”

Culver’s small, family-run business is one of 10 AFID grant recipients recently announced by Gov. Glenn Youngkin in the latest round of grants totaling $368,885. Since 2012, nearly $14 million in AFID funds have been awarded to more than 200 projects for planning, facilities and infrastructure.

Grants like these are important to local producers in growing their operations, while also helping the bigger picture of Virginia’s economy, said Whitney Perkins, assistant director for the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture, Innovation and Rural Sustainability. VA FAIRS helps farmers and entrepreneurs apply for grant opportunities.

“Together, through grants like AFID, our local economies and producers work hand-in-hand to strengthen our local and regional food systems,” Perkins said.

The biannual AFID grant program is administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Applications for the next round of the AFID program will be accepted from April 1 through May 15, with the awards announced in June.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

college students of color

Annual essay contest ‘opens doors to opportunities for young women’
Crystal Graham
business team
,

From ideas to start-ups: Entrepreneurs in Virginia invited to pitch business plans
Crystal Graham

The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund is joining forces with the Virginia Innovation Collective to host The Entrepreneur Experience in Buena Vista March 3-5.

jail handcuffs

FBI arrests two people in plot to attack multiple Maryland electrical substations
Chris Graham

A Maryland woman and a Florida man were arrested last week on charges related to a plot to attack power grid facilities on multiple electrical substations in Maryland.

,

Kidd named dean of Shenandoah University’s School of Pharmacy
Crystal Graham
chris graham uva
,

Virginia Athletics Notebook Podcast: ‘Hoos set to face #22 NC State on Tuesday
Chris Graham
new dominion bookshop charlottesville
, ,

An evening of poetry and music with Denver Butson and Jordan Perry on Feb. 24
Crystal Graham
prescribed burn fire forest

Prescribed burns planned in George Washington, Jefferson national forests this spring
Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy