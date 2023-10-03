Countries
Albemarle County: Three residents of Saddleback Drive home displaced after fire Tuesday afternoon
Albemarle County: Three residents of Saddleback Drive home displaced after fire Tuesday afternoon

Crystal Graham
fire department firefighter firehouse hose
(© Firefighter Montreal – stock.adobe.com)

A structure fire in the 2000 block of Saddleback Drive in Albemarle County has displaced three adult residents, and a cat rescued by firefighters is receiving treatment.

Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County were dispatched at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday and arrived five minutes after they were dispatched.

The units found a house with heavy black smoke visible from the roof.

One adult resident was home at the time of the fire but was able to evacuate safely.

The residents are being assisted by the Red Cross and by friends.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is being led by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s office.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

