Mint Springs Valley Park swimming beach will be open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. due to staffing issues.

Regular hours of operation at Mint Springs will resume on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mint Springs Valley Park remains open, and the swimming beaches at Chris Greene Lake Park and Walnut Creek Park will be open during regular hours daily, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.