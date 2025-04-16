Albemarle County Police are trying to track down a suspect in a shooting reported Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Pine Haven Court.

Anthony L. Lee Sr., 53, is being sought in connection with a domestic incident that was reported to police at 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the ACPD.

Officers were originally dispatched to the scene for the report of a larceny. Reportedly, Lee’s wife reported that her husband had taken her firearm and refused to return it.

Lee allegedly shot an adult male inside of a residence and then fired at responding officers. One officer returned fire before the suspect fled into his residence and then escaped on foot.

No officers were injured during this incident.

The victim was transported to UVA Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The victim and Lee were known to each other.

Lee is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Lee is described as a 53-year-old Black male with brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’11” tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.