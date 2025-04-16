Home Albemarle County: Police searching for armed suspect who fled shooting scene
Local

Albemarle County: Police searching for armed suspect who fled shooting scene

Chris Graham
Published date:
Anthony L. Lee Sr.
Anthony L. Lee Sr. Photo: Albemarle County Police Department

Albemarle County Police are trying to track down a suspect in a shooting reported Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Pine Haven Court.

Anthony L. Lee Sr., 53, is being sought in connection with a domestic incident that was reported to police at 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the ACPD.

Officers were originally dispatched to the scene for the report of a larceny. Reportedly, Lee’s wife reported that her husband had taken her firearm and refused to return it.

Lee allegedly shot an adult male inside of a residence and then fired at responding officers. One officer returned fire before the suspect fled into his residence and then escaped on foot.

No officers were injured during this incident.

The victim was transported to UVA Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The victim and Lee were known to each other.

Lee is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Lee is described as a 53-year-old Black male with brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’11” tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Virginia community demands changes to school’s bullying policies after child’s suicide
2 Albemarle County: Authorities working to maintain the trust of immigrant communities
3 Waynesboro: Jim Wood is at it again, this time over an extra six bucks a week
4 Witness: ‘Agitated’ man in truck brandished gun at Staunton protest rally
5 What colleges are paying marginal guys to play basketball is crazy stupid

Latest News

Education, Local

Staunton High graduates join BRCC’s Summer Workforce Academy in 2025

Rebecca Barnabi
uva baseball
Baseball

UVA Baseball: Another mid-week loss for the once-mighty ‘Hoos

Chris Graham

I keep writing about how the UVA Baseball team was #2 in the preseason national rankings. I’m now officially coming down on the side of, I don’t know that this team is even going to get an NCAA Tournament invite.

virginia tech mike young
Basketball

Virginia Tech Basketball: New ‘GM’ announced, though, no, not really

Chris Graham

Virginia Tech Basketball has a general manager, though it sounds like the new guy is a GM in name only.

james carville
Politics

Somebody needs to tell James Carville to STFU, forever

Chris Graham
Government, Local

‘Topping off’ ceremony celebrates new Augusta County Courthouse

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts, Education, Local

Design of mural at Shenandoah University to honor veterans does not contain AI

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia tech
Virginia

VT mass shooting: Everytown expresses outrage over Youngkin vetoes on anniversary

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status