Albemarle County: Fatal head-on crash with box truck kills one

A head-on crash in North Garden on Tuesday morning resulted in the death of a Covesville man.

Randall D. Bickel, 67, died at the scene, according to the Albemarle County Police Department

The fatal accident occurred on Monacan Trail Road in the area of Rock Branch Lane at approximately 8 a.m. when a box truck and pickup truck crashed head-on.

Bickel was the driver of the pickup truck.

The driver of the box truck was transported to UVA Health for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s crash reconstruction team.