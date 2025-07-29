Home Albemarle County: Fatal head-on crash with box truck kills one
Crystal Graham
Published date:
traffic stop crash wreck sign
(© ftfoxfoto – stock.adobe.com)

A head-on crash in North Garden on Tuesday morning resulted in the death of a Covesville man.

Randall D. Bickel, 67, died at the scene, according to the Albemarle County Police Department

The fatal accident occurred on Monacan Trail Road in the area of Rock Branch Lane at approximately 8 a.m. when a box truck and pickup truck crashed head-on.

Bickel was the driver of the pickup truck.

The driver of the box truck was transported to UVA Health for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s crash reconstruction team.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

