Albemarle County: Expect delays on the U.S. 29/250 Bypass this week

Drivers traveling on the U.S. 29/250 Bypass in Albemarle County should expect overnight delays Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A VDOT contractor will be continuing work to replace the Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) bridge.

The bridge, built in 1961, is being replaced due to structural deficiencies.

Work began on Feb. 3, and the project is expected to be completed in July 2026.

More project information is available on VDOT’s website.

From 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, the left inside lanes of the U.S. 29/250 Bypass will be closed in both directions between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and U.S. 29 Business (Fontaine Avenue).

Closer to midnight, a series of temporary 15-minute traffic stoppages will halt traffic in both directions to remove a beam from the Route 601 bridge, which spans the bypass.

Flagging teams will control a temporary traffic stoppage of Route 601 eastbound traffic as the beams are removed.