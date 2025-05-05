Home Albemarle County: Expect delays on the U.S. 29/250 Bypass this week
Local

Albemarle County: Expect delays on the U.S. 29/250 Bypass this week

Chris Graham
Published date:
road vdot
Photo: © John Alphonse/stock.adobe.com

Drivers traveling on the U.S. 29/250 Bypass in Albemarle County should expect overnight delays Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A VDOT contractor will be continuing work to replace the Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) bridge.

The bridge, built in 1961, is being replaced due to structural deficiencies.

Work began on Feb. 3, and the project is expected to be completed in July 2026.

More project information is available on VDOT’s website.

From 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, the left inside lanes of the U.S. 29/250 Bypass will be closed in both directions between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and U.S. 29 Business (Fontaine Avenue).

Closer to midnight, a series of temporary 15-minute traffic stoppages will halt traffic in both directions to remove a beam from the Route 601 bridge, which spans the bypass.

Flagging teams will control a temporary traffic stoppage of Route 601 eastbound traffic as the beams are removed.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Youngkin vetoes Right to Contraception Act: Reproductive choice remains under attack
2 Three Southwest Virginia corrections officers stabbed by MS-13 gang members
3 Tony Bennett-to-San Antonio not happening: Spurs name Johnson head coach
4 Baltimore Orioles GM Mike Elias needs to adjust his approach to get the O’s to the next level
5 UVA Swimming great Gretchen Walsh breaks her own 100m butterfly world record

Latest News

charlottesville
Local

Charlottesville: VDOT to host information meeting on Avon Street improvements

Chris Graham
baltimore ravens justin tucker
Football

Ravens release Justin Tucker amid fallout from sexual-misconduct allegations

Chris Graham

The Baltimore Ravens signaled what they were about to do with kicker Justin Tucker on Sunday when head coach John Harbaugh said the team’s decision on Tucker’s future would be “based on football.”

call to 911
Local

Staunton man found dead in Augusta County deputy’s car after ‘brief struggle’

Crystal Graham

A 39-year-old Staunton man is dead after a series of events overnight that ended with his lifeless body in the back of a sheriff deputy’s car.

kyle teel
Baseball

Where does UVA Baseball alum Kyle Teel fit into the White Sox long-term plans?

Chris Graham
Monticello
Arts, Local, Politics

Monticello guided tour to explore relationship of Thomas Jefferson, John Adams

Crystal Graham
woman planting a flower garden
Education, Local

Veggies, herbs, fruits, oh my! Waynesboro Education Farm presents annual plant sale

Rebecca Barnabi
missing person
Local

Update: Missing Nelson County teen located by authorities, reportedly safe

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status