The road to “Double or Nothing” continued last night, when AEW returned to the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans for “Dynamite.”

With last week’s phenomenal “Spring BreakThru” edition of “Dynamite” in the rearview mirror, how did this week’s episode fare in comparison?

HIT: Master P introduces the new AEW World Trios Champions



The show opened with New Orleans native and hip-hop legend, Master P. Long time wrestling fans may remember Master P’s brief stint in WCW, where he was the leader of the No Limit Soldiers. Master P is also the owner of the New York based independent wrestling promotion, House of Glory.

Last night, he made his AEW “Dynamite” debut to introduce the new AEW World Trios Champions, The Opps.

After that, all hell broke loose.

The Death Riders descended on The Opps, isolating Master P in the center of the ring. Before Jon Moxley and Co. could swarm Master P, Samoa Joe reemerged, applying the Coquina Clutch on the AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata helped even the odds, allowing The Opps to gain the upper hand in the confrontation.

From there, a number of other parties joined the fray:

The Elite intervened on The Death Riders’ behalf, leveling Samoa Joe with a steel chair and forcing him to release Moxley. Before The Young Bucks could continue assaulting Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland began to approach the ring through the audience, forcing The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada to run for the tunnels. Before The Young Bucks and Okada could escape, Kenny Omega entered through the tunnel with a steel chair in hand — forcing The Elite to make a b-line for the concourse.

After all was said and done, Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega joined The Opps in the ring — representing a unified front against The Death Riders. However, it was Samoa Joe who issued a challenge to the AEW World Champion, confident that he’ll choke Moxley out once again and regain “his” title.

Later in the show, it was revealed that Joe will face Moxley in two weeks, on the special “Beach Break” edition of “Dynamite,” for the AEW World Championship.

Ostensibly, I can understand why some people would describe this opening segment as “overbooked.” It was a bit of a cluster and, oftentimes in pro-wrestling, less is more. On the other hand, I’d consider this very efficient booking. For that reason, and the abundance of former world champions jam-packed into one angle, I’d consider this a success.

HIT: Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe



The opening contest saw Ricochet face Mark Briscoe.

These two shared the ring two weeks ago, when Briscoe’s team defeated Ricochet’s in an eight-man tag team match for $400,000. Now, Ricochet is looking for some measure of revenge against Briscoe.

As far as nationally televised matches are concerned, this was extraordinary.

I can confidently say that Ricochet has completed his metamorphosis, becoming one of the most entertaining heels in all of pro-wrestling. Opposite of Ricochet was Briscoe, who is, quite frankly, one of my 10 favorite pro-wrestlers alive.

Last weekend, I had the misfortune of watching both night’s of WrestleMania 41. So, it’s possible that my enjoyment of this match was magnified, after watching a handful of dreadful ‘Mania matches. Nonetheless, this was a winner in my book.

After the match, Ricochet tried to stab Briscoe with a pair of scissors, but was thwarted by Kevin Knight, advancing Knight’s burgeoning feud with Ricochet.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Rating: ***¾

HIT: FTR introduce their new manager



FTR have been seldom seen on “Dynamite” since betraying Adam Copeland at “Dynasty”.

Nearly two weeks ago, on Saturday Night “Collision,” FTR were suspended for one week without pay, for assaulting an AEW official, moments after delivering a Spike Piledriver to Daniel Garcia.

This week, the duo returned to “Dynamite” with their new manager, Stokely Hathaway.

Hathaway addressed the hypocrisy of FTR’s suspension, considering all of the transgressions that The Death Riders have committed: ranging from aggravated assault, to larceny of a vehicle and kidnapping.

Then, FTR invited their mentors, the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, to the ring. Dax Harwood made a mockery of Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson, saying they respectively looked 108 and 109-years-old, and even proclaiming that the Midnight Express were better than them.

Hathaway then revealed FTR’s new shirt, with their revised epithet: “The Living Legend Killers.”

Cash Wheeler attacked Robert Gibson, giving the duo an opportunity to deliver a vicious Spike Piledriver to Ricky Morton.

The Undisputed Kingdom rushed towards the ring, repelling FTR.

This Saturday, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong will seek to exact some measure of revenge against FTR, on “Collision.”

HIT: The Young Bucks vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight



“Speedball” Mike Bailey’s relationship with Kevin Knight blossomed after the aforementioned eight-man tag team match for $400,000, that Ricochet and Mark Briscoe took part in. Now, the duo are testing their mettle against AEW’s premier tag team, The Young Bucks.

This was an extraordinary tag team match, with Bailey and Knight meeting The Young Bucks at every pass. Unfortunately, they were unable to gain a discernible advantage in the match, falling to Matt and Nick Jackson’s experience and expertise.

Winner: The Young Bucks

Rating: ****

HIT: MJF continues to court The Hurt Syndicate



Over the past few weeks, MJF’s encounters with The Hurt Syndicate have adhered to a strict formula. Fortunately, it’s a winning formula.

Last week, Friedman used women to court the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Friedman even gave Shelton Benjamin the watch off of his wrist, to sway his opinion.

Evidently, Friedman’s bribe successfully convinced Benjamin to agree with MVP. Now, the only obstacle that stands between Friedman and The Hurt Syndicate is Bobby Lashley. Before Lashley could deliver his verdict, Friedman made two concessions:

He apologized to Lashley. He offered him his brand new Corvette, which he arrived at the arena in.

MJF and The Hurt Syndicate walked to the parking deck, so Lashley and Benjamin could take the car for a test drive. Before Lashley left Lakefront Arena, he still expressed his disapproval of MJF.

After the show, MJF tweeted that the New Orleans Police Department contacted him, to see if he wanted to press charges against Lashley. MJF declined, because he’s not “a snitch.”

This was another homerun from our favorite scumbag.

HIT: MJF & “Hangman” Adam Page Go Face-to-Face

“Hangman” Adam Page was backstage with Renee Paquette, to discuss his match against Kyle Fletcher in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, next week in Norfolk.

Page’s interview was interrupted by MJF, rekindling their rivalry from February, which culminated in a match at “Revolution.”

MJF accosted Page for actually competing in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, bemusing how easy it’ll be for him to “cut the line” and earn a world championship opportunity, once he joins The Hurt Syndicate.”

Page had no interest in humoring Friedman, reminding him who won their match at “Revolution.”

Friedman diminished Page’s victory at “Revolution,” by reminding him that their record is tied at 1-1. Friedman, however, is confident that it’ll be him who stands victorious in their eventual rubber match. More importantly though, he proclaims that, even if Page does win the Owen Hart Cup — he’ll still fail at “All In.”

My affinity for MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page cannot be understated. Together, these two are transcendent, and this rivalry is clearly far from over.

HIT: Will Ospreay & Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander



Nearly two weeks ago on “Collision,” Brody King fell to Konosuke Takeshita in the quarter-finals of the Owen Hart Cup Foundation Tournament. Last week, Takeshita fell to Will Ospreay. Meanwhile, Don Callis has acquired the “Walking Weapon,” Josh Alexander.

Last Saturday on “Collision,” Rocky Romero betrayed Tomohiro Ishii, defecting from The Conglomeration and reuniting with his longtime tag team partner, Trent Baretta. With both Roppongi Vice and Alexander joining the Don Callis Family, the new and improved faction is poised to wreak havoc on AEW for the foreseeable future.

Their first targets: Will Ospreay and Brody King.

This was a terrific tag team match. Despite Ospreay and King’s collective ability, the Don Callis Family’s presence proved overwhelming, as did Takeshita and Alexander.

In the end, Alexander delivered his patented C4 Spike to Brody King to score a decisive pinfall.



After the match, Kyle Fletcher made his way to the ring, with “Hangman” Adam Page following suit. However, Page’s arrival was nullified by Roppongi Vice’s.

In the end, it was the Don Callis Family who stood victorious — living up their billing as one of AEW’s most imposing factions.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander

Rating: ***½

HIT: Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander



The main event was the last semifinal match in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, pitting Jamie Hayter against Kris Statlander.

This was the first time Hayter and Statlander have met in single’s competition. While Statlander is a former TBS Women’s Champion and perennial contender in the women’s division, Hayter is a former AEW Women’s World Champion, and one of the division’s preeminent competitors. From that vantage, Hayter seemed destined to win this.

More importantly, though, because a potential match between Hayter Mercedes Moné at “Double or Nothing” sounds electrifying.

My assumption was correct. Nonetheless, this was a thoroughly entertaining contest, and a clash between two of AEW’s most powerful women’s wrestlers.

While Hayter’s contributions were impressive, it was Statlander who stole the show. From that standpoint, it was bittersweet to see Hayter stand victorious. While I’m happy to see Hayter advance to the finale and maintain her err of inviolability, it’s becoming abundantly clear that Statlander’s ability cannot be denied.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

Rating: ***½

Final Verdict

For the umpteenth week in a row, this was yet another solid outing for “Dynamite.” Both the matches and segments were all thoroughly entertaining, with MJF’s contributions and The Young Bucks’ tag match as the highpoints.

Rating: ***¾