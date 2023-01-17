Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news aew dynamite preview if you miss this weeks show you wont be missing much
Sports

AEW ‘Dynamite’ preview: If you miss this week’s show, you won’t be missing much

Chris Graham
Published:
aew dynamite jan 18
Photo: All Elite Wrestling

The card for Wednesday’s AEW “Dynamite” will feature a run of good matches, but there’s nothing there that makes you say, I’ve gotta watch this.

Predicting it here: it will be a good show for those who do watch, but the ratings will be down, dramatically.

For starters, there’s nothing scheduled with the world champ, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and even if we do end up seeing him, as we’d expect, around the Bryan Danielson-Bandido match, before, during or after, this expected appearance isn’t being promoted.

With no CM Punk anymore, AEW is already starting each week behind the eight-ball in terms of lack of star power.

You need to advertise the champ.

We at least get two title matches, underwhelming though they may be – Darby Allin defending the TNT belt against Kushida, and Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic strap against Jay Lethal.

Both matches are coming out of nowhere in terms of lack of build, and there’s no reason to think either title is going to change hands.

Good matches, again, but no reason to tune in just for them.

Another good match that you won’t miss if you happen not to tune in will be the tag match between the Young Bucks and Top Flight.

There’s no reason to think the Bucks are going to let Top Flight go over, so, this one will be a spotfest that goes nowhere.

Entertaining, but …

Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm is another one coming out of nowhere. Aren’t both of them babyfaces?

This one won’t even be a good match that you’d miss by not watching. Storm may be the best wrestler in the women’s division; Nightingale most certainly is not.

The final advertised match has Ricky Starks facing Jake Hager. Hager is a legit MMA badass who is booked as a bucket hat-wearing doofus; Starks is getting a push, and his feud with Jericho & Friends Inc. is supposed to keep the shine on him, which is why we have this match.

Let’s hope Tony Khan understands that keeping shine on a guy who is over with the crowd means actually having him go over.

That would be the only reason to watch this one – to make sure Khan doesn’t botch Starks the way he botched Wardlow, FTR, Miro, let’s see, going back a bit, Cody Rhodes.

If you tune in, this should be entertaining. If you don’t, there’s another show next week.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

ravens lamar jackson

If the Baltimore Ravens move on from Lamar Jackson, it’s to rebuild, not reload
Chris Graham
Brandon Staley

Chargers sticking with Brandon Staley, former JMU assistant, heading into 2023
Chris Graham

Brandon Staley was facing some heat after his Los Angeles Chargers blew a 27-0 lead in a 31-30 AFC Wild Card loss to the Jacksonville Jaquars on Saturday.

Vincent Gravely
,

Martinsville: Police asking public for help in locating missing teenager
Chris Graham

The Martinsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old.

banff tour
,

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival returns to Charlottesville March 5-6
Crystal Graham
waynesboro
,

Waynesboro: Baby steps toward getting some bang for our taxpayer-funded charity
Chris Graham
albemarle county
,

Albemarle County: Two design concepts ready for Free Bridge Lane improvements
Crystal Graham
police
,

Virginia motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Botetourt County
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy