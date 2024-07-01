Countries
ACR designates Augusta Health’s Imaging Center at Outpatient Center with excellence

Augusta Health’s Imaging Center at the Outpatient Pavilion has been honored with the Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence® (DICOE) designation by the American College of Radiology® (ACR®).

The DICOE program signifies the highest standard of medical imaging care, going beyond accreditation to acknowledge top-quality imaging practices and diagnostic care. The comprehensive assessment evaluates the entire medical imaging enterprise, including its structure and outcomes.

The DICOE designation recognizes excellence at multiple levels, encompassing the professional staff, technology, organizational policies and procedures, and superior patient care. To attain the highest designation, facilities must be accredited by the ACR for all the imaging methods for which the ACR offers an accreditation program. They must participate in two ACR National Radiology Data Registries (NRDR®) and in Image Wisely® and Image Gently® programs. Facilities undergo surveys conducted by a team of medical imaging experts to provide third-party analysis of patient care, quality and radiation safety.

DICOE accreditation represents the highest level of achievement in the medical imaging field, and it is a distinction that very few imaging facilities have attained.

“This achievement is truly remarkable for Augusta Health,” Jesse Johnson said. “The Radiology team set a goal to earn the Center of Excellence designation for our Outpatient Pavilion Imaging Center, and we have now achieved that goal through hard work, attention to detail, and perseverance. Today, Augusta Health is the only medical imaging facility west of Richmond along the I-81 corridor from West Virginia to Tennessee to hold this designation. This is a testament to the Radiology team’s dedication to our service to this community.”

In May 2024, Augusta Health’s Outpatient Pavilion Imaging Center became the 21st imaging facility in Virginia to obtain DICOE accreditation. Nationwide, 35,000 facilities are ACR-accredited and approximately 750 facilities have a DICOE designation. The accreditation places Augusta Health in elite company with the other 2 percent of facilities in the nation to achieve the level of quality.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

