Home ACC Football: Weekend kicks off on Thursday with NC State-Georgia Tech
ACC Football: Weekend kicks off on Thursday with NC State-Georgia Tech

Chris Graham
NC State was a trendy pick to be a sleeper ACC Championship Game candidate back in the summer.

Now the Pack is fighting for bowl eligibility.

State (5-5, 2-4 ACC) opens the ACC Football weekend on Thursday night at Georgia Tech (6-4, 4-3 ACC).

The Yellow Jackets opened the season with what was then a shocking win over Florida State, but the value of that one has diminished with FSU, the preseason ACC favorite, now at 1-9.

Tech did do its part to screw up the ACC’s chances to get two teams into the College Football Playoff, pulling a 28-23 upset of then-Top 10 Miami last weekend.

Details

Thursday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m. ET

NC State at Georgia Tech

Series: Georgia Tech leads series, 20-11

Last meeting: NC State, 23-13 (2020)

ESPN: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Dan Mullen (analyst), Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline)

School Radio Feeds: NC State / Georgia Tech

SiriusXM Radio: SiriusXM 106 / SiriusXM 205 / SiriusXM 371

SiriusXM App: SiriusXM 371 / SiriusXM 967

