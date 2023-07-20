Countries
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips getting caught up in legal fallout from Northwestern scandal
Chris Graham
jim phillips
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips talks with reporters at the 2022 ACC Kickoff. Photo: Scott German/AFP

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips has been named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed in relation to the deepening hazing scandal at Northwestern, where Phillips served as the athletics director from 2008-2021.

Attorneys Patrick Salvi II and Parker Stinar discussed the cases involving the school at a news conference in Chicago on Wednesday.

“It’s not just one coach. It’s an athletic department, possibly a president, that allowed this to go on for years and failed to take appropriate action to protect young individuals from traumatic events in their life,” Stinar told reporters.

The allegations of years of systematic sexualized hazing in the Northwestern football program led to the July 11 dismissal of long-time football coach Pat Fitzgerald, who was formerly a star player on the Northwestern football team.

The school has also since fired baseball coach Jim Foster, who was only on the job for one year.

There are now, on top of those issues, new allegations of wrongdoing involving the school’s softball, volleyball and cheerleading programs.

Specific to why Phillips is being named a defendant in suits filed over the scandals, “Certainly his tenure as athletic department head overlaps with the allegations that were made,” said Salvi, who alleged in the press conference that Phillips failed to appropriately respond to allegations of racial discrimination brought to him by a group of Black Northwestern football players, and that he failed to respond to allegations of sexual harassment brought to him by Northwestern cheerleaders.

Former cheerleader Hayden Richardson sued the university in 2021, saying she had been “sexually exploited” and subjected to ongoing “groping, harassment, and sexual touching” by alumni and “intoxicated football fans.”

Richardson later settled with the school.

Phillips wasn’t named in Richardson’s suit, but Salvi suggested that a climate of sexual misconduct against cheerleaders was rampant, and that the athletics department turned a blind eye.

Phillips has yet to comment on the scandal at Northwestern.

Phillips was hired by the ACC to take the commissioner post in 2021, and earlier this year, his original five-year contract was extended through 2029.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

