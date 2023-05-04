‘A problem solver and a lover of children’: Amber Gibson is Waynesboro Teacher of the Year

Waynesboro Schools honored seven Teachers of the Year for 2023 at a luncheon Monday afternoon.

Amber Gibson, a third-grade teacher at William Perry Elementary School for three years, was named the Waynesboro Schools Division Teacher of the Year.

In accepting the honor, Gibson said she could not be a teacher without having learned from other teachers “to try to make the best classroom for myself and for my team.”

“Amber finds a way to make things happen for students,” William Perry Elementary Principal Dr. Sharon Barker said.

Assistant Schools Superintendent Dr. Ryan Barber, who was master of ceremonies, said that teachers nominated at each school provided a professional biography, and included why they became a teacher and their greatest accomplishments as a teacher. Teacher nominees also described their philosophy of teaching, their personal beliefs about teaching, the rewards from teaching, how their personal beliefs are demonstrated in their own teaching style. Each teacher described teaching trends, what they consider to be major challenges in public education, causes of the challenges and possible solutions. Finally, each teacher explained what he or she could do to improve the teaching profession.

Valley Academy’s Teacher of the Year is Janet Buchheit, who is actually a school counselor. She formerly served as principal of Kate Collins Middle School.

“We are super proud to recognize Ms. Janet Buckheit for this award,” Valley Academy Director CJ Van Devander said at Monday’s luncheon.

Molly Via, Berkeley Glenn Elementary’s Teacher of the Year, has taught first grade at the school for six years. She will retire at the end of this school year after teaching for 35 years.

“I cannot think of a better way to go out than to be recognized by your colleagues in your last year,” Berkeley Glenn Elementary Principal Michael Perry said. “Molly will be missed by her kids, her colleagues and those in the Waynesboro City Schools system.”

Kate Collins Middle’s Teacher of the Year is Isaac Diehl, a math and special education teacher.

“What he has done in effect what he has for his students has also affected everybody in our building as we have learned about inclusion and acceptance,” Kate Collins Middle Principal Marcia Nester said.

Wenonah Elementary School Principal Abby Arey was mentored by the school’s Teacher of the Year Susan Driskill in 2006 when she joined Waynesboro Schools.

“I’m super honored to be able to celebrate this with her today,” Arey said.

Driskill has taught kindergarten for 29 years at Wenonah Elementary.

Jenny Allen, a second-grade teacher, is Westwood Hills Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year.

“She’s just a wonderful person to work with,” Principal Greg Harris said.

Waynesboro High School’s Teacher of the Year is Aislinn Bowen, a physical education teacher, PE department chair, prom coordinator and a safety coordinator.

Principal Bryan Stamm said that Bowen “has gone above and beyond” and “portrayed an infectious, positive attitude” toward her colleagues and students.