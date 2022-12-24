Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news a new years revolution social movements in a divided america
Opinion

A New Year’s Revolution: The chance for social movements in a divided America

Chris Graham
Published:
politics protest
(© PPstock – stock.adobe.com)

By Tom H. Hastings

Looking at the most controversial social movements in the US over the past few years we might come to the conclusion that it’s really impossible to protest publicly without inviting violence, mayhem, rioting, street brawls, and zero meaningful progress. I mean, the uprising following the murder of George Floyd featured widespread vandalism, which is legitimately associated with violence by the public.

Result? Any temporary gains were rolled back and defeat snatched from the jaws of victory in city after city. Talk of “defund the police” morphed over a relatively short period into “more cops, bigger police budgets.”

A few short years before that, Trump hit the political scene and encouraged violence, bemoaning the good old days when pinko protesters could be beaten senseless and removed on gurneys. His followers emerged from the shadows, emboldened by his rage rhetoric, and have been an armed and dangerous public phenomenon ever since.

Many activists have become discouraged, feeling that civility is impossible, that change is only done with the “inside game” of voting, political office holding, campaigning for favorite candidates, and that’s about it. But the best social movement scientists and practitioners–the sorts of people who brought us civil rights, LGBTQ+ rights, disability rights, and environmental protection victories know that there are some primary ingredients in the secret sauce of grassroots victories.

Social movement secret sauce recipe

  • Take a beat. Regroup, reflect, recommit, reset, and rebrand.
  • Make the commitment to nonviolence front, center, overt, and part of every message.
  • Develop peace teamswho know how to deëscalate your own people in particular, to avoid tarnishing the image of your campaign, your organization, your coalition, and your movement.
  • Work with mainstream media to emphasize your commitment to nonviolence. No, this doesn’t mean pacifism outside the actions of the campaign, but it means no violence–including in self-defense–when associated with the campaign by anyone. Stress that anyone violating the announced code of conductis acting outside the campaign, as individuals not associated at all with the campaign.
  • Train, train, train. Learn how to change the inner settings of your participants by both theoretical and simulated training until you develop cadres of disciplined nonviolent “combatants.”
  • Be creative, be intergenerational, and multicultural.
  • Develop dialog opportunitieswith opponents. This is not being “less radical,” this is helping effect real change, making connections that can blunt harm, and even help pave the way for minor and even some major loyalty shifts or security defections.

We can heal our streets enough to tamp down violence, protect all people, and accelerate the rate of positive change that we have seen over the decades. This is not to say it hasn’t continued in some instances, especially in the labor movements that have unionized workplaces and won higher wages when they are so desperately needed, but we can return to times when citizens felt much more positive and as if they might also join grassroots campaigns instead of hoping the armed agents of the state would stop the destruction in the streets.

America has a proud history of allowing for the agency of all, whether they are old enough to vote, whether they are asking for equal human rights or protection of our water, food, air, and health. We can find our way back to that peaceable contention of views and values if we wish.

Yes, it will take leadership. Who says you cannot be one? When a 12-year-old girl from Sweden helped start a massive youth movement raising climate emergency awareness in the US, who is eliminated from the pool of potential leaders in our grassroots efforts for a cleaner, more justice world?

Dr. Tom H. Hastings is Coördinator of Conflict Resolution BA/BS degree programs and certificates at Portland State University, PeaceVoice Senior Editor, and on occasion an expert witness for the defense of civil resisters in court. 

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

donald trump
,

The perfect guy to replace Elon Musk at Twitter: White courtesy phone for Donald Trump
Chris Graham
herrera vargas

Ashanti Alert issued for Fairfax County woman last seen on Friday morning
Chris Graham

The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department.

police

Albemarle County: Orange man charged with murder in Barboursville shooting
Chris Graham

Albemarle County Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a woman from Orange who was found dead in a car in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle...

ftr briscoes

AEW ‘Dynamite’ review: Hey, we got another FTR tag team match, a rare treat
Chris Graham
student loan relief

Omnibus package to fund Biden Administration effort to cancel student debt
Crystal Graham
football money

UNC QB Drake Maye on transfer rumors: ‘That Carolina blue is special’
Chris Graham
sports interview

Of course they’re dumb questions: Maybe be glad somebody is asking them
Chris Graham