‘A full-circle moment’: Wildlife Center of Virginia releases seven young Black Bears

In March and April of 2024, the Wildlife Center of Virginia began admitting young Black Bear cubs from across the Commonwealth.

All of the cubs had been orphaned or separated from their mothers.

Since then, the once-helpless cubs have grown into healthy, independent yearlings, thanks to the dedicated care provided by the Center’s expert wildlife veterinarians and rehabilitators.

Earlier this spring, the Center began collaborating with biologists from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to prepare for the bears’ release, timed to coincide with the period when they would naturally disperse from their mothers in the wild.

The first three yearlings, Double Green, Double Orange and Double Pink, were successfully released on April 2. Two additional bears were released on April 15, and the final two were released on April 16. Prior to their release, the yearlings underwent thorough physical exams, including bloodwork and weight measurements, to ensure they were ready for release.

“We’re so thrilled to see the Black Bears back in the wild,” said Alex Olvera, the Center’s rehabilitation supervisor. “It’s a full-circle moment — they came to us as little cubs, and now they’re all grown up and ready for life in the wild. It’s a reminder of why we’re here. To give them a second chance.”

As the only wildlife hospital in Virginia authorized to provide long-term care for bears, The Wildlife Center has been caring for Black Bear cubs for many years. In 2013, the Center constructed its Black Bear Complex, a dedicated space for bear cubs to grow and thrive. Since then, more than 150 Black Bears have been rehabilitated and released from the Center.

“The partnership between DWR and the Wildlife Center of Virginia is essential to ensure orphaned and injured bear cubs are returned to the wild healthy and are set up to thrive in their native habitat. The return of these young bears is an important component of the Department’s Black Bear Management Plan, and we thank the WCV for their dedication to Virginia’s wildlife,” DWR Wildlife Division Director Michael Lipford said.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia invites the public to visit its website to learn more about the 2024 cohort of rehabilitated Black Bears and how they can help support future bear patients:

Learn more about the seven Black Bear cubs of 2024 and their histories on the Center’s patients page.

The Center’s frequently asked questions: Black Bear Cub Rehabilitation offers insights into how bears are cared for, with photos and blueprints of the specially designed Bear Yard Complex.

As a non-profit organization, the Center relies almost entirely on donations from the public to operate. Thousands of dollars are needed to feed and care for bears during their time at the Center. Donations are welcome to help support the Center’s work.