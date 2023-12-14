$500K in funding awarded for housing repairs in Central, Southwest Virginia

More than $500K in federal funding will help low-income families make housing improvements in Central and Southwest Virginia.

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $532,435 in federal funding awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.

“Every Virginian should have access to safe housing,” said the senators. “This federal funding is critical to helping low-income Virginians make repairs to their homes to protect their health and safety.”

The funding will be awarded as follows: