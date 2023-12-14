$500K in funding awarded for housing repairs in Central, Southwest Virginia

More than $500K in federal funding will help low-income families make housing improvements in Central and Southwest Virginia.
U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $532,435 in federal funding awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.
“Every Virginian should have access to safe housing,” said the senators. “This federal funding is critical to helping low-income Virginians make repairs to their homes to protect their health and safety.”
The funding will be awarded as follows:
- $212,435 for Thomas Jefferson Planning District to partner with local housing nonprofit organizations to carry out emergency repairs, rehabilitation, and home safety modifications for homeowners in Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson Counties.
- $210,000 for Renovation Alliance to help homeowners in Botetourt, Craig, Floyd, Franklin and Roanoke Counties make repairs to remove health and safety hazards from their homes. Funds will be used for restoration activities, including new roofs; electrical, plumbing, heating, and cooling repairs; and improvements to address structural issues with the homes.
- $110,000 for Appalachia Service Project, Inc. for critical housing rehabilitation and repairs in Lee, Wise and Dickenson Counties.