$1.08B Powerball jackpot won in California; Virginia brings in $22M for K-12 education
U.S. News, Virginia

$1.08B Powerball jackpot won in California; Virginia brings in $22M for K-12 education

Crystal Graham
Published date:
powerball lottery tickets
(© The Toidi – stock.adobe.com)

The $1 billion Powerball jackpot run came to an end last night with a ticket sold in California. A single ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night. This was the third largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history and the sixth largest U.S lottery jackpot ever one.

The cash value of the jackpot is $558.1 million. The winning numbers in the Wednesday, July 19 drawing were white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

“Congratulations to our newest Powerball jackpot winner and the California Lottery,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “For more than 30 years, Powerball has brought people together to dream big and win big, and in doing so, has raised billions of dollars for good causes supported by lotteries.”

In Virginia, the 38 drawings generated $22.2 million in profit. By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

In last night’s drawing, more than 96,000 tickets in Virginia won prizes ranging from $4 to $100,000.

The tickets that won $100,000 in Virginia were bought at:

  • Harris Teeter, 1216 Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake
  • 7-Eleven, 5664 Indian River Road in Virginia Beach.

Nationwide, the Powerball drawing produced more than 4.8 million winning tickets, with players winning cash prizes worth a combined $85.1 million.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

