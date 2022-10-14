Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newport news man sentenced for violent threats to state federal elected officials
Government/Politics

Newport News man sentenced for violent threats to state, federal elected officials

News Desk
Last updated:
jail police
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

A Newport News man was sentenced Thursday to 41 months in prison for making more than 60 threats to murder, rape, torture, and otherwise harm state and federal elected officials, including numerous members of Congress and a former president of the United States.

According to court documents, Steve Cochran, 43, repeatedly threatened to murder, kidnap, torture, and/or rape elected officials and their loved ones. The threats were often highly graphic, expressed in unconditional language, and intended to influence the recipient to change his or her political views.

Cochran threatened to shoot a U.S. senator. Cochran added that this was “not a threat” – it was a “guarantee.” He also threatened a governor repeatedly that he would not “live past August” and his “wife and kids are in imminent danger.”

Cochran is a two-time convicted felon. He has prior felony convictions for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary with intent to commit larceny. Cochran also has an assault conviction stemming from repeated threats to kill his spouse.

News Desk

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

virginia politics

Youngkin: Tax-rebate-adjusted state revenues up nearly 11 percent in September
News Desk
harrisonburg police department

HPD to host series of events to recognize 150 years of the department
Crystal Graham

As the Harrisonburg Police Department nears the 150th anniversary of serving The Friendly City on Nov. 12, the HPD will be celebrating the important milestone through a series of events and recognitions.

virginia lottery $50 scratcher

Virginia Lottery introduces first $50 scratcher ticket, top prize is $5 million
Crystal Graham

The Virginia Lottery is adding to its portfolio a premium new game with a brand-new price point. With a top prize of a $5 million annuity, $326,000,000 Fortune is the first scratcher ticket in Virginia Lottery history to carry a $50 price point.

bridgewater college

String duo ARKAI to perform at Bridgewater College on Oct. 19
News Desk
Whitley's Peanuts

Virginia Tech fans gobble up peanuts produced by three generations of Hokies
News Desk
navy license plate

DMV offers U.S. Navy license plate to enlisted, veterans and spouses
Crystal Graham
jmu football

Game Preview: #25 JMU looks to remain unbeaten Saturday at Georgia State
Roger Gonzalez