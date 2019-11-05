New technology will help dairy farmers save on fertilizer costs

Published Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, 8:34 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Headwaters Soil and Water Conservation District and Sustainable Chesapeake have teamed up with the Shenandoah Valley’s largest custom manure applicator, Shen-Valley Custom LLC, to bring new manure application equipment to the region’s dairy farmers that helps to conserve manure nutrients (saving farmers money) while protecting water quality.

Shen-Valley Custom LLC plans to purchase manure injection units and will be offering their clients the opportunity to try manure injection at no additional cost.

With funding from National Fish and Wildlife Foundations Small Watershed Grant Program and the Virginia Environmental Endowment’s James River Water Quality Improve Program, partners will demonstrate the use of manure injection technologies on dairy farms in the Potomac and James River Basins.

Widely valued by farmers because of the nutrients and rich organic matter, manure (and commercial fertilizers) are typically applied to the surface of cropland. Heavy rainfall can wash fertilizer nutrients into local streams and rivers, and nitrogen fertilizer applied to the surface can volatilize to the atmosphere. Fertilizer losses not only impact water and air quality, but they cut into farmer’s profits as well.

Manure injection technologies place manure below the soil surface right in the plant root zone where nutrients are needed to grow healthy crops. Compared to surface application, manure injection reduces the loss of nitrogen and phosphorus to surface waters by 12 and 36 percent, respectively. An added side benefit is a significant reduction in odor associated with manure application.

Josh Walker with the Headwaters Soil and Water Conservation District thinks the time is right for farmers to try manure injection. “Given the current dairy economy, dairies need to efficiently use their resources. Saving ammonia in manure will reduce purchased nitrogen for crop production and can increase feed value in farm-raised forages.” Virginia’s Soil and Water Conservation Board voted last spring to add manure injection to the list of practices eligible for state cost-share funding.

Lewis Horst agrees dairy farmers can better utilize their manure and reduce nitrogen needs through manure injection. With cost-share for injected acreage and broadcast price charged by Shen-Valley Custom, farmers can potentially have manure injected at no cost.

Joseph Maroon, Executive Director of the Virginia Environmental Endowment, noted that “VEE is pleased to support this innovative program. Manure injection promises to benefit farmers, soil health, and the water quality of the James River.”

Farmers interested in participating in the project should contact Josh Walker with the Headwaters Soil and Water Conservation District for more information.

Related

Comments