Guide to bidding at antique auctions

When you think of antiques for auctions, what comes to mind? Old furniture? Old paintings? Old books? Maybe looking for antiques to resell? If so, this guide will help show you the ropes. We discuss some things that are important for auctions in general and then talk about bidding. We also give some tips on how to get the best deals when buying antiques.

How to spot a fake antique

Fakes are more common than you think, so how do you make sure the item you buy is authentic? What should you look out for? Check any popular pieces that look like antiques but may not be. This includes antiques made of materials that are not the right style for the time period.

Why you should never pick this at antique auctions

A popular item at antique auctions is furniture. It’s not uncommon to think you can pick out a gem by checking for antiques at the auction, but some supposedly antique items should never be picked up. Check them out!

#1 Never pick antique barrel chairs – these will always look appealing but are usually not authentic antiques and should be avoided at all costs!

#2 Never pick items that have been repaired in any way – this includes having a non-authentic material used for any repair.

Common mistakes people make when buying antique items (and what to do about them)

The first mistake antique auction newbies make is to bid because they think it isn’t possible to get a better deal elsewhere. This is rarely the case unless the item is truly a rare piece.

Mistake number two is having an idea in your head about how much items cost but not doing any research beforehand or even looking at similar antiques. Always do your research so that you know the value of the antiques you are bidding on.

The third mistake people make is not knowing the difference between antiques and fakes or replicas of antiques. It can be a costly mistake if you end up paying a lot for an item only to find out later that it’s a replica.

How to research what you want before the event

The best place to start your search for antique furniture is the internet, where you can find a wide range of antique stores online. Spend some time looking through antiques online to get a good idea of the type of antiques that interest you.

You can also find some excellent deals on furniture at local antique stores, which is a more personal way to shop for antique furniture.

Tips for bidding at an antique auction

When it comes to bidding at an antique auction, here are some tips:

Observe others bidding first before placing your own bids.

Before bidding on any item, have a clear budget and avoid bidding more than you are comfortable with.

Bid on antiques that you are genuinely interested in. Is this an antique that will fit into the decor of your home or apartment? A good idea is to choose antiques based on how they will enhance what you already have rather than focusing too much on antiques just because they look nice.

The bidding process at auctions can be frantic for popular or sought-after items, so be prepared. Keep your cool and avoid getting carried away with the moment.

Do not be afraid to drop out when you feel the price is too high. If you end up bidding against a dealer or other antique expert who is in it for a profit and not just because they want an item, let them have it! Dropping out of the bidding is better than going over budget, so keep your cool even though everyone else may be in a bidding war.

Final thoughts

To make sure you do not get frustrated when bidding at an antique auction, we recommend that you follow the tips above. If you want to try your hand at antique auctions, then, by all means, go for it! Just remember that an auction is not just about winning the bid; it is also about having fun while doing so. Keep these tips in mind before making any decisions on how best to approach an upcoming auction event.

