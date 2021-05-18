Needed repairs closes Water Street bridge near Downtown Harrisonburg

Norfolk Southern has closed the wooden Water Street trestle bridge between South Liberty Street and South High Street in Harrisonburg to vehicle traffic after discovering needed repairs to the bridge during an annual inspection Tuesday morning.

The bridge is property of Norfolk Southern, as it crosses the company’s railroad track. Norfolk Southern will further inspect the bridge and determine what repairs are needed in the coming days.

There is no estimate currently on when work will begin or when the bridge will reopen to vehicular traffic.

Drivers must find an alternate route while the bridge is closed. Pedestrians and bicycle traffic will continue to be accommodated at this time, according to Norfolk Southern officials.

