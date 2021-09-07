Must-haves when looking for affordable self storage

Published Tuesday, Sep. 7, 2021, 11:06 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

If you are looking for somewhere to keep your values without breaking the bank, you need to find units that are low-priced when compared to other alternatives. By browsing online and finding a few choices of units that can securely hold your gear, you can then compare prices to see which ones are the best priced for what they are offering. Make sure you take into account the total square footage of space that you can use, along with any extra amenities that the business will offer you (such as free lockbox, free locks, parking spaces, drive-up efficiency, and much more). Comparing prices of units near your home is the best way to figure out the least expensive option for you to secure your values.

The essential qualities of affordable self storage

When you are on the hunt for affordable self storage make sure you do not skimp on the quality. Just because you are looking for cheaper and less expensive options than other choices in your local area, this doesn’t mean that you should avoid choosing somewhere with a good reputation, good reviews, plenty of safety, security, weather protection, and much more. Ensure that you are still hodgin somewhere that will fully protect valuables and keep your items secure from the outside weather and potential theft.

Security

Arguably the most important factor when finding affordable self storage is security. After all, this is the whole reason you are using this business! If you could keep the values secure in your own home, you would – but remember, you need extra space to hold your dear items that are close to your heart. In this case, find affordable self storage that has ample security on your lock door to ensure no thief can’t get into your storage unit. This security typically entails an entranceway to the entire business, a keycode or key to get into the storage unit building and another key for the lock that is securing your storage unit.

Lock code

The second way that you can keep your items secure in an affordable self storage space is by using a lock code. This is a must-have quality of all storage units, ensuring that only people who have the lock code can enter the premises, the building, and the storage unit that contains your gear.

Compare prices

The third thing to look at when finding the best affordable self storage in your local area for your personal items is to compare the prices of various options. Ensure that while comparing prices you take into account amenities, the proximity of the storage unit, and the security of the unit.

Conclusion

If you are trying to find the best affordable self storage unit for you and your valuable items, take these factors into account. Make sure you find a storage facility that has ample security, lock codes, space for your gear, competitive prices, amenities, and specials. The last characteristic to look for is the ability to reserve your unit for free with no credit card required or previous obligation.