Mount Solon man in custody on a solicitation of a minor charge

Published Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, 3:37 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

An Augusta County man wanted for allegedly attempting to solicit an underage female online is in custody.

Randal Kelley, 43, of Mount Solon, was charged with one count of online solicitation of a minor. Kelley was taken before the magistrate and ordered held without bond. He remains at Middle River Regional Jail at this time.

The arrest came after a person made contact with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday about a man who was attempting to sexually solicit an underage female online.

Deputies interviewed Kelley and subsequently made the arrest.

Additional charges are pending..

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017