Middle River Regional Jail seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases

Published Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, 5:09 pm

The Middle River Regional Jail has seen an uptick in the number of staff and inmates testing positive for COVID-19.

Jail Superintendent Jeffery Newton said in a press release Tuesday that he has directed the following operational changes.

Cancel all family visitation

Cancel all inmate programs

Limit inmate movement to absolute minimum

No change to attorney/client visitation

MRRJ will revisit these operational changes in 30 days.

