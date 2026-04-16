Home Albemarle County, Waynesboro implement open-air burn bans due to elevated fire risk
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Albemarle County, Waynesboro implement open-air burn bans due to elevated fire risk

Chris Graham
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The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office has implemented an open-air burn ban, effective immediately.

The burn ban, announced on Thursday, will remain in place until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The decision to issue the open-air burn ban, per a press release from the county, was made in response to the National Weather Service alert announcing elevated fire risk for Albemarle County.

During the burn ban, all open-air burning is prohibited. Open-air burning is the burning of any matter in such a manner that the products resulting from combustion are emitted directly into the atmosphere without passing through a stack, duct, or chimney.

Update: Thursday, 3:26 p.m. The City of Waynesboro has issued a ban on open burning effective Thursday until further notice.

Per a press release from the city, the burn ban will be evaluated over the next several days to determine when it may be rescinded.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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