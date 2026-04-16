The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office has implemented an open-air burn ban, effective immediately.

The burn ban, announced on Thursday, will remain in place until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The decision to issue the open-air burn ban, per a press release from the county, was made in response to the National Weather Service alert announcing elevated fire risk for Albemarle County.

During the burn ban, all open-air burning is prohibited. Open-air burning is the burning of any matter in such a manner that the products resulting from combustion are emitted directly into the atmosphere without passing through a stack, duct, or chimney.

Update: Thursday, 3:26 p.m. The City of Waynesboro has issued a ban on open burning effective Thursday until further notice.

Per a press release from the city, the burn ban will be evaluated over the next several days to determine when it may be rescinded.

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