Member of 2011 VCU Final Four team missing, concern for his well-being

Former VCU Basketball player Rob Brandenberg has been reported missing, and friends and family are concerned about his well-being based on messages he left for his girlfriend.

Brandenberg, 30, was last seen on Monday morning, according to published reports.

According to his girlfriend, Brandenberg left a note and was despondent, and has turned his cell phone off.

Richmond TV station WTVR reported that Jesse Pellot-Rosa, a friend and former teammate, last saw Brandenberg on Sunday when the two conducted a basketball training session for children, and that he seemed normal at that event.

A three-year starter who saw action in 145 games at VCU, Brandenberg 8.4 points per game in college, and later played professionally overseas.

Brandenberg was believed to be driving a 2016 or 2017 white Nissan Altima with license plate ADITWAY.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.