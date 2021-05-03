McEachin hosts webinar with experts on environmental justice grants

Published Sunday, May. 2, 2021, 9:01 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Fourth District Congressman A. Donald McEachin hosted a webinar this week on how to obtain grants and funding for environmental justice projects.

McEachin was joined on the webinar by these prominent experts: Jacob Burney, EJ Grants Program Manager at the EPA, Yukyan Lan from the Natural Resources Defense Council, and Hope Cupit, Executive Director of the Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project.

The panelists provided relevant information and answered complicated and important questions pertaining to the impacts of environmental justice. The hazards of environmental justice include everything from toxic waste sites, to fume-spewing factories, to lack of potable water that are usually located in the vicinity of minority, rural and/or low-income communities.

“I was very excited to host this webinar to assist individuals and organizations in obtaining funding to address environmental hazards in underserved communities,” McEachin said. “Whether it’s a former waste dump leaking toxic chemicals or non-potable water or homes contaminated with lead paint, these dangerous ills need to be resolved for communities who are, all too often, voiceless and without remedies. I want to thank all the experts who joined me and everyone who participated in the call. Working together, we can remedy these problems, save people and save our earth!”

Related

Comments