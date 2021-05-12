Massanutten Resort announces return of Summer Jam Festival for 2021

Massanutten Resort has announced the return of its popular Summer Jam Festival, which will take place Saturday, July 3 from 5-10 p.m.

The family-friendly festival is open to the Resort and community and features live music, kids’ activities, wine and beer options, food trucks and fireworks, with all proceeds benefitting the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA.

“Now in its 22nd year, Summer Jam has been something that locals and resort guests have looked forward to each summer, and we’re absolutely thrilled to welcome everyone back this July for a fun event for all ages,” said Sarah Elson, Massanutten Resort’s director of business relations. “With plenty of space to spread out, beautiful views around every turn and activities for the whole family to enjoy, this festival is the perfect opportunity to get outside, enjoy the summer weather and create memories with loved ones all while supporting the great work that RHSPCA does for our community.”

This year’s Summer Jam will showcase a line-up of exciting bands for attendees to enjoy while sipping on a cold drink and enjoying delicious food, including a variety of music ranging from country to rock to pop.

Kevin Davis & BanCaribe will open the night with soulful Caribbean original arrangements that will set the tone for a great evening. Red Dirt Revolution will take the stage from 6:45-8 p.m. playing country hits with dual driving guitar sounds and harmony vocals that are sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Finally, returning favorite Kanye Twitty will keep the party going from 8:30-10 p.m. with a wide selection of songs spanning genres such as country, hip-hop, pop and rock that will entertain the whole family.

To cap the evening off, there will be a fireworks display at 10 p.m., set off from the Massanutten Peak.

Other event features will be henna tattoos, face painting, giant Jenga, arts and crafts, and the ever-popular flying of our nation’s colors along with a rendition of the National Anthem.

Early bird tickets go on sale May 14 for $15 and will be available until June 4. Advance tickets can be purchased for $20 from June 5-July 2 and tickets purchased at the gate will be $25 with children 6 and under admitted for free.

All event attendees will be required to follow current COVID-19 federal and state guidelines, along with guidelines set by Massanutten Resort.

For tickets and more information on Summer Jam, visit www.massresort.com/play/live-events/summer-jam.

For more information on the resort, visit MassResort.com, download the Resort App or call 540.289.9441.

