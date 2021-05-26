first bank  

Man found dead outside Harrisonburg residence: Police investigating

Published Wednesday, May. 26, 2021, 12:14 pm

harrisonburg policeA man in his twenties was found dead outside a residence in the 100 block of West Mosby Road in Harrisonburg late Tuesday night.

Harrisonburg Police are investigating the death, which was discovered at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when officers were called to the scene to investigate a reported gunshot wound.

A report from the HPD indicates that it appears no foul play was involved. No other details regarding the investigation are available at this time.

HPD asks anyone who witnessed or may have other related information in this incident contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2640.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).


