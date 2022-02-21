Longwood overcomes six-run deficit, completes sweep of Maryland Eastern Shore

The Longwood Lancers overcame a six-run deficit to complete the sweep of the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks.

“It feels amazing,” said head coach Chad Oxendine on what how it feels to sweep a team in his first series in charge of the Lancers(3-0). “Again, the guys just continue to compete, continue to play the game the right way. We went down 7-1 and it would’ve been real easy to kind of shut it down and be happy with two wins. Instead, man, they continued to grind. In the bottom of the sixth we met and talked about not looking at the scoreboard until at the end of the game, but just continue to grind and play the game the right way, and we did that.”

With a weekend that saw at least one big fly per game, none proved to be as crucial as Hayden Harris’ 6th inning grand slam. The big shot saw the Lancers gain their first lead of the afternoon, and they never looked back. The Lancers bats were hot all weekend, as they scored more than 11 runs in each game, on top of at least 11 hits per game.

Dominick D’Ercole made his season debut for the Lancers, and finished the game with three innings pitched, and striking out 2. D’Ercole allowed five earned runs and gave way to Michael Tolson. Tolson gave up two runs on one hit in 2 innings of work. Nick Karlinchak came in for the seventh inning, and allowed one run in 2.1 innings of work. Sean Gibbons(1-0) also appeared in the game and earned his first win on the season.

The Lancers were led offensively by redshirt-sophomore Hayden Harris, who finished the weekend batting .462 and had eight RBI’s. The Longwood offense made plenty of noise, including fellow redshirt-sophomore Eliot Dix’s six-hit weekend that saw him tally five RBI’s. Michael Peterson added a six hit, five-RBI performance. Jack Schnell concluded his strong weekend behind the plate batting .625 with five hits and UMBC transfer Dylan Wilkinson finished the weekend batting .364 and added an RBI.

The Hawks scored early, when Ryan Howe hit a two-run home run over the left center fence. Maryland Eastern Shore would add to their lead in the fourth inning through a Howe double that scored two. Brantley Cutler would single home Howe later in the inning, to extend the Hawks lead to five.

The Lancers would respond in the home half of the fifth inning through an Eliot Dix double, that saw Michael Dolberry cross home.

The Hawks were not done adding to their lead. In the sixth inning McCoy had an infield single that scored Woodward and increased their lead to 8-2.

Longwood had a brief meeting where Coach Oxendine and his staff discussed playing baseball the right way, and the players listened. The Lancers loaded the bases before the first out was recorded, then Grant Melnyk was hit by a pitch to move the runners up a base, scoring one. Michael Peterson followed with a single to bring home another run and move everybody up a base, bringing the score within three at 8-5. Then Hayden Harris took a 1-0 pitch deep into left field that left the yard to give the Lancers their first lead of the game 9-8, and cap off an incredible 6th inning. The seventh and eighth innings saw three runs scored in both innings to increase the Lancer lead to 7. Dix and Dolberry had hits in both innings and helped prove the difference in the game.

The last Hawk run was scored when Horner drew a bases loaded walk, before JR Parrish finished Maryland Eastern Shore to clinch the sweep.

The Lancers start 3-0 for the first time since 2010, when Longwood swept Binghamton in Farmville. Longwood baseball takes the field again February 22nd at 4 p.m. when Virginia Commonwealth University visit Farmville for a one game series, that will be streamed on ESPN+.