Local, state COVID numbers continuing to provide encouraging signs

COVID cases and hospitalizations are down sharply across the Commonwealth, and locally at Augusta Health.

The current inpatient COVID census at Augusta Health is 33, just under half where it was a month ago, and daily case numbers are down from a high of 98 last Wednesday to 47 on Tuesday.

Statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Health, the seven-day average of new cases is at 5,319, less than a third of the recent high set back on Jan. 13, and hospitalizations are at 2,178, just under half the high mark set on Jan. 18.

So, good news, but while we’re on the back end of the Omicron surge, these numbers are still above the surges seen in the summer and last winter.

Augusta Health is working to pivot its clinical COVID focus to aggressive outpatient management. In addition to the significant vaccination efforts, the regional hospital is treating infected patients who meet criteria with Monoclonal Antibody infusions (MABS) when supplies are available.

MABS infusion follows a positive COVID test and a physician referral.

Last week, Augusta Health infused 55 patients, for a total of 1,128 patients since the clinic was opened. Less than 5 percent of those who receive a MABS infusion need to be admitted to the hospital later.

Augusta Health has 100 doses this week.

Please vaccinate, wear masks indoors even if vaccinated, wash hands frequently and stay socially distant from others when possible. Vaccination is the most effective way to reduce spread of COVID and to protect yourself from severe COVID that requires hospitalization.

Vaccination eligibility

Augusta Health is vaccinating everyone age 5 and older who lives, works or goes to school in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for individuals age 18 and over. Pfizer vaccine is authorized for individuals age 5 and older; a parent or legal guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of those under the age of 18.

Additionally, booster criteria have been updated today to accommodate a fourth dose for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. Eligibility varies by vaccine, so please be aware of the criteria changes and updates for the vaccine selected.

Children age 5-11 years old

To ensure patient safety and in awareness of the different dosage for the 5-11 year old age group, there are separate clinics for ages 5-11 only at the on-campus location. Again, a parent or legal guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of those under the age of 18.

Please make appointments at vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Vaccine and booster eligibility information

Pfizer

Ages 5 and older

Initial series of 2 doses, at least 21 days apart

Individuals moderately to severely immunocompromised are indicated to receive a third dose to complete the primary series at least 28 days after second dose.

Moderna

Ages 18 and older

Primary series of 2 doses, at least 28 days apart

Individuals moderately to severely immunocompromised are indicated to receive a 3rd dose to complete the primary series at least 28 days after the 2nd dose.

J&J

Ages 18 and older

Primary series of 1 dose

Boosters

If primary series was Pfizer:

Age 12+:

A Booster dose is indicated 5 months from date of completing of the primary series.

Age 5-11:

No Boosters are authorized by FDA/CDC at this time.

If primary series was Moderna:

A booster dose is indicated 5 months from the date of completing the primary series.

If primary series was J&J:

A booster dose is indicated 2 months from the date of completing the primary series, however it is preferred that the booster dose be Pfizer or Moderna if possible.

For patient safety concerns, vaccines will be offered on specific days. Please be sure make an appointment for a clinic that is offering the vaccine you want. If you are registering for a booster, and are switching vaccine, make an appointment for the type of booster you want.

For example, if you originally received a Pfizer vaccine, but would like a Moderna booster, make an appointment in a Moderna clinic.

If you have questions about eligibility, please call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at 540.332.5122.

Please bring your COVID Vaccination Record Card to the booster appointment.

Vaccinations in primary care offices

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue in all Augusta Medical Group primary care offices. Patients who prefer to receive a vaccination from their personal physician should contact their doctor’s office to be scheduled into the next available vaccination appointment block.

Community-based clinics

This week, Augusta Health’s Community Vaccination Team will be providing vaccines at Craigsville Elementary School, Waynesboro City Schools, Grandview Estates, Valley Mission, Bridgewater College and Ritenour Rest Home. To date, more than 10,000 vaccines have been administered at clinics within vulnerable communities by the Augusta Health Task Force.

Community organizations that would like to partner with Augusta Health for a Vaccination Clinic can contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information on the requirements.

Large on-campus vaccination clinics

Please make an appointment for on-campus clinics.

Go to vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available. On-campus clinics this week are:

Wednesday: Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Clinics from 3-6 p.m. for those age 18 and older. For first dose, second dose and booster dose available to those age 18 and older. Please verify criteria before registration.

Thursday: Pfizer Clinic for ages 5-11 only from 3-6 p.m.

This clinic is for those ages 5-11 only. A parent or guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of the child under the age of 18. The link is open at vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Friday: Pfizer Clinic from 9 a.m. to 12 noon for those age 12 and older.

For first dose and second dose available to those age 12 and older, booster dose available to those age 16 and older. A parent or guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of a child under the age of 18. Please verify criteria before registration.

The links are open at vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Vaccination Call Center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Others just have questions. For assistance, call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at 540.332.5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

Homebound patients are being vaccinated through a pilot program with Central Shenandoah EMS. Contact the Vaccination Call Center for more information.