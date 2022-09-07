local fire and rescue groups to honor victims of 9 11 with stair climb

The Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Charlottesville Fire Departments will unite to honor and remember the lives lost on the September 11 terrorist attacks with a stair climb event at Monticello High School.

Career and volunteer firefighters from both departments, their families and members of the community will begin climbing stairs on Sunday, Sept. 11, promptly at 8:46 a.m. to memorialize the first tower being struck.

Throughout the morning, the departments will also recognize significant time points with moments of silence.

Stair climbs are held across the country each year to honor and pay respect to the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. These events are memorials to the trek those first responders made into and up the stairs of the World Trade Center buildings.

In total, the attacks on Sept. 11 claimed 2,977 lives.

Since that time, first responders have faced post-traumatic stress, cancer, respiratory disease and long-term pain. The fire service is working to make strides in cancer risk reduction, mental health and wellness and improved personal protection equipment.

The public is welcome to pay tribute alongside the firefighters. Guests are asked to arrive no later than 8:30 a.m.

According to a news release, this event is not a race or a fundraiser, but an opportunity to reflect upon the loss of life incurred on September 11.