Lipscomb tops Liberty, takes over first in ASUN

In an ASUN showdown where it was a battle for first place in the conference, Lipscomb controlled the game from start-to-finish, defeating Liberty 79-59.

The Bisons’ win snaps Liberty’s eight-game winning streak, as the Flames fall to 18-5 overall and 7-1 in conference. Lipscomb improves to 17-4 and 8-0 in the ASUN.

Lipscomb was hot on offense from the opening tip, shooting 62.1 percent (18-29) in the first half. Lipscomb controlled the paint as Rob Marberry (eight points) and Eli Pepper (nine points) combined for 17 points in the first half.

The Bisons forced Liberty to commit nine turnovers in the first half while allowing just one assist.

Lipscomb went into halftime with a 42-24 lead. The Bisons never let Liberty get back into the game in the second half. Liberty cut the lead to 15 points (57-42), but Lipscomb responded with a 13-0 run to secure the win.

“Lipscomb was the much more physical and mature team, and that is why they won,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “They have a good team, and they have won 14 consecutive games in the league and there is a reason for that. They have five seniors and guys off the bench, and they are used to winning. When you play a really good team, the details have to be really good, and that was not our very best. I guarantee you this team will have the resiliency to turn it around.”