Liberty drops third in a row, falling to Army, 31-16

Army was able to fend off Liberty’s late effort to secure a 31-16 win Saturday afternoon, at Williams Stadium.

After seeing their program-record 15-game home streak snapped last week against Louisiana, the Flames (7-5) have now lost back-to-back home games for the first time since 2017.

Prior to the game, the football program honored its 25-member senior class with a special recognition ceremony. The group played a key role in helping the Flames transition from the FCS to the FBS level and win back-to-back Cure Bowl games.

The Flames outgained the Black Knights (8-3) on the day, 384 total offensive yards to 322, including 255-to-126 during the second half.

Liberty’s defense kept Army’s No. 2 ranked rushing offense in check. The Black Knights came into the game averaging 309.4 rushing yards per game, but were held to 220 yards.

Liberty’s Malik Willis finished the game completing 24-of-46 passing attempts for 305 yards and his 24th passing touchdown of the season.

The redshirt junior, who was sacked five times on the day, attempted a career-high 46 passes (previous career high was 34 last week against Louisiana).

Willis (16 carries for 37 yards) and Joshua Mack (seven carries for 38 yards) paced Liberty’s limited rushing attack that totaled 79 yards on the day.

Willis targeted 11 different receivers on the day. Redshirt freshman CJ Daniels paced the Flames with a career-high eight receptions that led to his second career 100-yard game (118 yards).

Starting linebackers Rashaad Harding (11 tackles – seven solo, four assisted) and Storey Jackson (10 tackles – six solo, four assisted) led Liberty’s defensive effort.

