Late comeback opportunities silenced for Squirrels in fourth straight loss
The Richmond Flying Squirrels were unable to snap their second-half cold spell as they fell to the Bowie Baysox, 4-2, Friday night at Prince George’s Stadium.
The Flying Squirrels (40-33, 0-4) suffered their fourth consecutive loss against the Baysox (31-42, 4-0), their longest losing streak of the season.
On the second pitch of the ballgame Mike Gigliotti crushed his seventh home run of the year, a solo shot, to right field and Richmond gained a 1-0 lead.
The Baysox tied the game, 1-1, in the bottom of the first when Coby Mayo lined an RBI single off Richmond starter Kai-Wei Teng (Loss, 4-6). Teng allowed three runs over 5.2 innings and racked up seven strikeouts.
Brandon Martorano led off the fifth inning with a single, stole second base and advanced to third base on a Bowie throwing error. Jacob Heyward brought him home with a sacrifice fly out to right field and gave Richmond back the lead at 2-1.
In the sixth inning, Hudson Haskin tied the game with a solo home run and Andrew Daschbach bounced into an RBI fielder’s choice to give Bowie a 3-2 advantage. Gray Fenter entered the game and walked the first batter he faced to load the bases but fired back with a strikeout to escape the jam. Fenter struck out three of the five batters he faced over 1.1 innings.
The Baysox upped their advantage to 4-2 in the eighth inning when Joseph Ortiz scored from third base off a wild pitch.
Richmond had two runners on with one out in the eighth inning but a double play smothered the comeback effort. Shelton Perkins (Save, 3) allowed a two-out hit in the ninth inning, but answered back with a flyout to secure the Baysox victory.
Bowie starter Noah Denoyer tossed five innings with four hits and two runs allowed (one earned) with a season-high nine strikeouts. Adam Stauffer (Win, 2-1) totaled three scoreless innings of relief along with five strikeouts.
On Saturday, the Flying Squirrels and Baysox will square off at 6:35 p.m. from Prince George’s Stadium. Left-hander Kyle Harrison (2-1, 4.02) will get the start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Zach Peek (0-2, 2.68) for Bowie.
