Kilian, Williams pitch Flying Squirrels to 2-1 win

With a sold out crowd at The Diamond, Caleb Kilian and Ronnie Williams spun a dominating pitching performance to lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 2-1 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday night.

Richmond (28-25) held Binghamton (18-33) to three hits in the game.

With the score tied, 1-1, in the bottom of the seventh, Bryan Torres reached on a walk and advanced to third on a pick-off attempt throwing error by Binghamton pitcher Dustin Beggs (Loss, 0-1). With two outs in the inning, Simon Whiteman hit a double to center to score Torres and give the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead.

Williams (Win, 4-3) entered in the top of the seventh and struck out the first five batters he faced. He finished his night with 3.0 innings of work and six strikeouts, stranding the potential tying run on base in the ninth to close out the game.

Kilian tossed 6.0 innings and allowed one run, which scored on a double by Luis Carpio in the second inning, while picking up nine strikeouts.

Kilian and Williams combined to hold Binghamton hitless after the third inning.

Trailing, 1-0, in the bottom the second, Jacob Heyward hit a solo home run to even the score. It was his sixth homer this season.

The game drew 9,560 fans, the largest crowd to see a game at the Double-A level this season.

The Flying Squirrels conclude the homestand on Sunday night against the Rumble Ponies. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and the ballpark gates open at 4:30 p.m.

