Kaine, Hatch bill would protect veterans, low-income families from housing discrimination

Published Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, 6:52 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

congressU.S. Sens. Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Orrin Hatch (R-UT) have introduced the Fair Housing Improvement Act of 2018 to protect veterans and low-income families from housing discrimination.

Many veterans and low-income families pay their rent through vouchers, and as it stands now, landlords can discriminate against them, denying housing based on how they pay rent. The Fair Housing Improvement Act would expand the Fair Housing Act’s protections to prohibit housing discrimination based on source of income or veteran status, giving more families access to affordable housing and a shot at economic mobility.

“As a fair housing lawyer, I witnessed the pain experienced by families who were discriminated against as they searched for a home,” Kaine said. “Housing decisions should be made on a potential tenant’s merits, not harmful prejudices that hurt the nation’s veterans and families in-need. The Fair Housing Improvement Act will help us continue that long pursuit to protect all Americans from discrimination.”

“Helping veterans lead lives of dignity and independence has long been among my top priorities. This bill is part and parcel to that legacy. It will put an end to the immoral housing discrimination against veterans and others who rely on veterans’ benefits, social security disability, or other non-wage legal income. This bill will address the fact that Source of Income is not a protected class under the Federal Fair Housing Act, thereby helping to remove an unnecessary barrier facing Utah families and veterans on the path to self-reliance,” Hatch said.

Congress provides vouchers to help 2.2 million veterans and low-income households live in decent, stable private market housing.

Kaine previously introduced the Fair and Equal Housing Act of 2017 to prohibit housing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Kaine started his career as a lawyer specializing in the representation of people who had been denied housing due to their race, disability, or family status. In 1998, Kaine helped win one of the largest civil rights jury verdicts ever in a case involving discrimination against minority neighborhoods by an insurance company.

The Fair Housing Improvement Act of 2018 is supported by the American Bar Association, Housing Opportunities Made Equal Virginia, Inc., National Fair Housing Alliance, National Housing Law Project, National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials, National Low Income Housing Coalition, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals, and Virginia Poverty Law Center.

Books from AFP

2018-19 UVA Basketball Preview: Just $1.99 on Amazon!

UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.

The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever: Just $3.49 on Amazon!

Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.

Mad About U: History of University Hall available on Amazon for just $5.99!

Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.


News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment